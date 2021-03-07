Celebrate the boss ladies in your life this International Women’s Day with these 6 gifts.

These gifts for your favourite lady is the perfect way to show your appreciation. From relaxing bath-bombs to candy bouquets, gift the gal(s) in your life these special items that they are surely going to appreciate for years to come.

(Prices are subjected to change depending on the demand of the item).

6. For em’ calm tea dwellers, gift them the gift of tea with this organic Tulsi Moringa Herbal Tea Bag Box!

Any tea addict will WORSHIP you for this one! Buy it from noon for AED 46.80.

5. This International Women’s Day pamper your shero with the 5-Piece British Rose Essential Kit from The Body Shop.

Infused with the essence of hand-picked roses from Britain. This mini stash of bathtime treats is the perfect size to try, works great for travel and is just the thing for a thoughtful little gift. Buy it from noon for AED 69.

4. 6 Bath Bombs Gift Set: For workaholics who NEEED some me-time!

Has bae been super busy and stressed with work or exams lately? Then these handmade and natural bath bombs made from shea and cocoa butter will put her mind and body right to ease.

Because remember: a relaxed bae is a happy bae! Buy it for AED 23.60.

3. If a simple rose gets her all flushy blushy, imagine the wonders a 24k Gold Rose would do!

Give the golden rose to your real-life Belle and just watch her face light up with love and gleee! That priceless expression will be all the words you need. Buy it for AED 16.

2. I LOVE YOU Rose Gold Necklace: Cus’ duhhhh nothing says ‘I love you’ like jewelry

Down from AED 199, you can now get your hands on for AED 24.33.

1. Girls LOVE unisex perfumes and perfumes for men so show your boss lady that you pay attention and get her the OG One by Calvin Klein Unisex Perfume

The best of the best notes (such as mandarin orange, papaya, bergamot, cardamom, nutmeg, lily-of-the-valley, sandalwood, amber and etc.) blended in one gives you this heavenly citrus aromatic fragrance. If perfumes are the way to go then you can never go wrong with this one!

Buy it from Amazon for AED 58.

