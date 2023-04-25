Stop Everything! Hollywood Hero Jason Momoa Is Yas Island’s Newest Chief Island Officer

Stop what you’re doing and take notes!

Jason Momoa, aka the Khal of the Dothraki, aka Aquaman, aka the hunkiest man alive, has been signed as the new Chief Island Officer for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi! Can this be any cooler?!

For those of you living under a rock, Yas Island is THE destination for your next break… famous worldwide for its thrilling theme parks, luxe hotels, and stunning beaches. And now, with Jason Momoa as its CIO, Yas Island just got a whole lot more exciting.

Picture this: Jason Momoa riding rollercoasters at Ferrari World, surfing the waves at Yas Waterworld, lounging on the beach at Yas Beach, and stunt driving at Yas Marina Circuit. And let’s not forget about the incredible dining options on Yas – You can totally see Jason tucking into some delish cuisine at any one of the many restaurants…

You heard it here first: Jason Momoa’s going to be spending a lot more time on Yas Island…

It’s going to be like something out of a movie – starring Jason Momoa, of course

The acting heavyweight takes the reins from Kevin Hart, who did a stellar job in his role of Chief Island Officer for Yas Island, the dream job he held for a year.

Kevin’s role was to ‘hartify’ Yas Island, and now it’s up to Jason Momoa to show us what it really means to ‘Break Like You Mean It’ on Yas Island.

Can’t think of a better CIO to bring even more attention to this incredible destination.

