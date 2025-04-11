WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To Live It Up In Dubai

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

7. Celebrate a very late St. Patrick’s with The Script and more at Media City!

McGettigan’s is staging a fabulous all-day music festival, headlined by Irish favourites The Script. The ‘Late Late Paddy’s Party’ will extend the celebration of all things Irish with a full day of live music, culminating in a headline concert under the stars from The Script.

Get down from 12 midday to grab your spot on the grass and enjoy a full day of live music on the main stage, with a choice of food trucks and pop-up bars to keep you fed and refreshed.

Supporting The Script will be Irish rock band The Coronas, best known for songs like ‘San Diego Song’, ‘Heroes or Ghosts’ and ‘Addicted To Progress’, with more bands still to be announced for this 12 hour music fest in the sunshine. Watch this space!

Where? Media City Amphitheatre

When? Saturday, April 12

Time? from 12 midday

6. Bongo’s Bingo is back with dance-offs, karaoke, and exciting surprises

Are you ready for the night of your life? Bongo’s Bingo is finally back in Dubai for another round of bingo madness. They’re all set to bring you dance-offs, big prizes, crowd karaoke, rave rounds, and plenty of surprises.

Demand for tickets is high, so get yours now to secure your place!

Where? Bla Bla Dubai

When? Friday, April 11

Tickets here!

5. Book a spot at your fave restos quicker with the Rikas app for reservations

Gigi Rigolatto, Mimi Kakushi, Twiggy- these are just some of the amazing brands run by the Rikas group, and making reservations here has just got easier! The app allows for real-time availability checks, making it simple to book or modify reservations at top venues.

In addition to its booking functionality, the app provides priority access to exclusive events across all RIKAS venues, ensuring that users stay connected with the latest happenings. Through its loyalty and rewards program, guests can earn exclusive perks, priority reservations, and special offers. The app also offers referral and sponsorship credits, allowing users to share benefits with friends and family.

4. VOX Cinemas has brought the world’s most innovative IMAX® experience to Mall of the Emirates

IMAX introduces a new era of cinema with its 4K Laser Projection System, delivering sharper visuals, deeper contrast, and immersive sound. The custom-built auditorium features stadium seating and enhanced screens, with films digitally re-mastered for maximum impact. Taking luxury to the next level, seven exclusive Ōma-designed ‘THEATRE pods’ offer premium seating, personalized service, and access to a private lounge—bringing a high-end, intimate cinema experience to the IMAX format.

Where? VOX Cinema, Mall of the Emirates

3. A Limited-Time Thai Culinary Experience at Banyan Tree Dubai

Banyan Tree’s famed Saffron Restaurant is taking over the serene Tranquillity Deck at Banyan Tree Dubai. Guests can enjoy an exclusive Thai culinary experience every Friday to Sunday from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm with a sharing menu available for AED 420 per person.

Where? Tranquillity Deck, Banyan Tree Dubai

When? Open every Friday to Sunday from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm, launching on March 28th.

Price? Discovery Menu (Sharing Menu) for AED 420 per person; À la carte menu also available

2. Dine in the wild with Dubai Safari Park

Experience the thrill of dining surrounded by wildlife at Dubai Safari Park with a unique 2-hour immersive experience for up to six guests. Choose between a delightful breakfast or a memorable dinner, set amidst the majestic presence of giraffes and lions. The breakfast option includes the company of giraffes, lions, and the grand aviary, while the dinner experience features giraffes and lions.

Guests also enjoy all-day access to the park, exploring six distinct zones: African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village, Arabian Desert, Kids Farm, and Alwadi. The package includes a 15-minute Arabian Desert Safari Tour, access to scheduled animal feeding and encounters, wildlife talks, and Young Explorers workshops. Complimentary parking is provided, and additional dining and retail options are available at an extra cost. Please note that paid feeding and encounters are not included. Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind wildlife dining adventure at Dubai Safari Park!

Where? Dubai Safari Park

Time? Open daily, 9 am to 6 pm

Book now!

1. Check out this Art Exhibition for the Creative, By the Creative

Paramount Hotel Dubai and Artventurous present an exclusive week-long art exhibition, ‘For the Creative, By the Creative’. Curated by Spanish sculptor Will Yaya, the event features an exceptional lineup of local and global artists, including Jivan Hovhannisian, José Luis Ramirez, Angelica Lenzen, and Shahi Dayekh. The exhibition opens with a glamorous night in the Screening Room, unveiling Artventurous Magazine’s Spring Issue #41. With a distinguished jury panel and a showcase of award-winning talent, this cultural spectacle promises to be a highlight ahead of Art Dubai 2025. Don’t miss Dubai’s latest artistic masterpiece!

Where? Paramount Hotel Dubai

When? April 12 to 19