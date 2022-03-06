The UAE Recorded 0 COVID-19 Related Deaths In The Last 7 Days

COVID-19 had all of us on a rollercoaster for 2 years already. No one knows when it’s going to end but what we do know is that it’s improving.

New COVID-19 positive cases began to drop every day, which led to some serious changes to regulations. Masks no longer need to be worn outdoors, PCR tests requirements are slowly being lifted, and travel has become easier.

The UAE even recorded 0 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 7 days

Here’s a refresher on the new COVID-19 measures:

Dubai has ended the PCR test requirement for all vaccinated travellers effective Saturday, Feb 26.

In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s (NCEMA) announcement regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The reduced measures are as follows:

No more PCR tests are required if you’re vaccinated before entering Dubai as a traveller

Close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases who don’t have symptoms don’t need to quarantine

Wearing masks in Dubai is optional outdoor but mandatory indoors

Travellers coming into Dubai will need to present an approved COVID-19 vaccination certificate with a QR code

Unvaccinated inbound travellers need to show a negative result for a PCR test conducted within the last 48 hours or a certificate of recovery from the virus, with a QR code (obtained a month before the travel date)