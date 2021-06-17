The UAE BTS Fan Army Just Created The Most Epic Tribute To 'Butter'

Latest
UAE fans have created a tribute to smash hit ‘Butter’ and it’s worthy of attention.
BTS fans make noise!
This is one of the South Korean boy band’s biggest hits. Butter was their first-ever hit to reach NO. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart andddd the incredibly catchy tune has now been sitting pretty in that position for THREE WEEKS.
So after weeks of dominating streaming success (the song reaped 289.2 million streams in one WEEK after its May 21 release), Butter is now enjoying radio success in the States and general success worldwide, and UAE fans are paying attention.
UAE BTS fans created a tribute to Butter and it’s actually amazing
[PROJECT] HAPPY 8 YEARS WITH @BTS_twt ! Here is #BUTTER_UAEARMYVERSION ! 🇦🇪
ARMYs in UAE of different ages, and nationalities made a special #BTSARMY version dedicated to BTS #2021Festa & their recent track Butter!
FULL ver: https://t.co/cEwiUpvHTq pic.twitter.com/s7SVWS41Vx
— BTS UAE 🇦🇪 ⁷ 🧈 | Festa Season 💜 (@bangtanUAE) June 13, 2021
The UAE BTS fan army is particularly special in that it’s made up of all different ages and nationalities – watch it now!
The video features heaps of entries from the buzzing BTS fan army in the UAE and the creators of the BTSUAE Twitter account shouted out to all the participants for their ‘adorable, talented and also hilarious’ efforts to help create the vid – LOVE this positivityyyyy!
Special thanks to all the amazing ARMYs that participated and submitted their Butter entries
You guys were adorable, talented and also hilarious!💜Thank you for helping us create a fun video for @BTS_twt!
Please remember to share and show some love using #BUTTER_UAEARMYVERSION pic.twitter.com/cTqagADfNG
— BTS UAE 🇦🇪 ⁷ 🧈 | Festa Season 💜 (@bangtanUAE) June 13, 2021