Chiara Ferragni Child’s Reaction To The Turkish Ice-Cream Seller Is All Of Us

29.1 million followers and counting, super-influencer Chiara Ferragni is still keeping it real.

The Italian entrepreneur, and one of the most successful social media stars in the bizz, proves Instagram isn’t just a highlight reel by sharing the real BTS holiday snaps.

The model was enjoying a day at Dubai Fountains with her two children and hubby, Italian rapper Federico Lucia aka @fedez in tow. Lo and behold, they meet a Turkish ice cream seller whose rapid ice cream dances are famous worldwide… The seller quickly worked his magic and the rest is internet history.

We’ve all been there…

Chiara was sure to share a happy snap right after, lest the internet assumes Vitto is still upset

The fashionable fam spent their days and nights at the uber-exclusive Bulgari resort, where a regular room costs AED2,500 per night

