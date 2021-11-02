Latest
YouTube Star David Dobrik Is Coming To Dubai Tomorrow And Has Asked For Recommendations
YouTube Star David Dobrik Is Coming To Dubai Tomorrow And Has Asked For Recommendations
An OG YouTuber is coming to Dubai tomorrow and he’s asking for recommendations.
David Dobrik is a YouTube sensation, his IG handle will tell you he’s ‘Sexy, Gorgeous, and Humble’ but most YouTubing netizens will know him for his vlogs, and the vlog squad he pulls pranks with around LA.
In recent times, a former member of his vlogging crew was accused of sexual misconduct which lead to Dobrik removing himself from YouTube for a spell, YouTube demonetizing his account for a period and sponsors parting ways, but the setbacks hasn’t stopped his star continue to rise and most recently, Dobrik is celebrating a new home.. and a trip to the Emirates!