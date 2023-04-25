A FlyDubai Flight Lands Safely In Dubai After A Bird Strike Causes Engine Fire

Residents in Kathmandu took to social media last night after they saw what appeared to be a plane on fire in the sky.

However, Lovin Dubai can confirm that the footage shows a bird strike, and following normal procedure, the flight continued as usual and landed safely in Dubai. Bird strikes, also known as bird ingestion (for an engine) refer to a collision between an airborne animal and a moving vehicle.⁠⁠

Dubai Media Office shared an update via a flydubai spokesperson

Flydubai flight FZ 576 from Kathmandu Airport (KTM) safely landed at Dubai International (DXB) at 00:11 local time after experiencing a bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu. Our experienced flight crew followed standard operating procedure and continued the onward journey after determining that the engine was within normal operating parameters. The aircraft landed normally in Dubai, and further inspections will be conducted. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules.

A flydubai spokesperson: flydubai flight FZ 576 from Kathmandu Airport (KTM) has safely landed in Dubai International (DXB) at 00:11 local time after experiencing a bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu. Our experienced flight crew followed standard operating procedure and… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 24, 2023

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal told Reuters that an engine caught fire shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu. The fire on flydubai flight 576 was under control and the Boeing 737-800 plane had 167 passengers on board.

