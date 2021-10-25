This Dubai Villa Wins Halloween This Year!

This Dubai Villa Wins Halloween Decorations This Year!

It’s less than a week before the Halloween holiday but we feel like Dubai has already found the number one contender for the scariest Dubai home this year.

A family in the Springs has been preparing this Halloween masterpiece since the summer holidays. Mum Christine tells Lovin Dubai that every year they go full-on with Halloween decorations, and this year because the family didn’t go on summer vacation, they spent more time prepping. Incredibly, much of what you see is made from scratch, excluding a couple of props here and there.

It took the Quartier La Tente family one month to prepare and three weeks to set up the pirate ship-themed creation. Christine says they enjoy this time as creates amazing family memories, and equally they love sharing the creation with the community, who get to see the progress as the installation is put in place.

Adding a large rockface and ship’s bow to the Springs home, this is a very real recreation of a spooky pirate ship – love it!

“Every year we go full-on for Halloween, the neighborhood calls us the Halloween house”

“We have locals and Emiratis come and take selfies and videos”

Asked what are people’s reactions to seeing the design for the first time, Christine shared “everybody has a good reaction (if people don’t have, they don’t come to see us), but mainly they love seeing the set being built, over the three weeks they see what’s new every day”.

Christine added that most importantly, the family love the process and love sharing it with the people who come to see it.

Snaps from previous years: The family recycle a lot of the creation so they can use it year-on-year

