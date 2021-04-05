Dubai Founder Runs 7 MARATHONS In 7 Days For The Best Reason

The founder of Heroes Of Hope ran 7 marathons in 7 days across 7 emirates for a cause extremely close to her heart. Irish resident Hollie Murphy is the founder of Heroes of Hope, an entirely non-profit devoted to people of determination here in Dubai. She works with sports clubs, gyms and trainers all to ensure children of determination can get active, and last week she ran 7 marathons in 7 days, to raise awareness and funds for the organisation. Three days after crossing the finish line on Palm Jumeirah, Hollie joined the Lovin Daily to talk about why she took on the major feat and the incredible community that gave her strength along the way. Zoom forward to 36.10: Heroes of Hope founder Hollie talks about the hardest marathon and how the community came together to give her the strength to push through

Covering 294 kilometers, Hollie ran to raise awareness and funds for both Al Jalila Foundation and Heroes of Hope

Heroes of Hope is a registered charity in the UAE that are looking for more facilities, resources and volunteers to help the organisation grow Founded in 2013, Heroes of Hope got its license in 2019 and now supports nearly 200 people of determination through a sports programme across many disciplines and levels and community support. And they need your support. This is a community of volunteers, helmed by Hollie who has come together to raise much-needed awareness for people of determination in the UAE. Whether you can donate time, money, or a specific resource that might be useful, they are looking for consistent volunteers so Heroes Of Hope can grow and offer support to more people who need it. Learn more, get in touch and get involved here Donate here