Latest
Massage Card Ninjas Have Been Caught In The Act
Massage Card Ninjas Have Been Caught In The Act
You’ve seen them on the ground, you’ve seen them shoved in your car door, and now you know where they come from.
A Lovin reader snapped footage of three massage ninjas in action.
Massage card ninjas are people who plague the streets of Dubai by scattering ‘massage cards’ all over the city.
The word ninja comes from the impressive skill in which then can deftly distribute the cards, blink and you’ll miss them, leaving a trail of cards promoting promiscuous relationships all over the city, mainly in Barsha, Barsha Heights and Marina.
Caught in the act: A resident spotted three men scattering massage cards
Read Next: Dubai Group Pledges World’s Biggest Bitcoin Deal Worth Over AED17 BILLION
Read next: A Message From A Dubai Resident: ‘Stop Littering Massage Cards’
This is not the first time residents have fought back against massage card ninjas. Read the story here.