Massage Card Ninjas Have Been Caught In The Act

You’ve seen them on the ground, you’ve seen them shoved in your car door, and now you know where they come from.

A Lovin reader snapped footage of three massage ninjas in action.

Massage card ninjas are people who plague the streets of Dubai by scattering ‘massage cards’ all over the city.

The word ninja comes from the impressive skill in which then can deftly distribute the cards, blink and you’ll miss them, leaving a trail of cards promoting promiscuous relationships all over the city, mainly in Barsha, Barsha Heights and Marina.

Caught in the act: A resident spotted three men scattering massage cards