Meet The “Rich Dubai Housewives” Going Viral On TikTok

TikToks showing ‘a day in the life of a rich Dubai housewife’ are racking up millions of views, portraying lives of sheer excess.

@Soudiofarabia shows the lifestyle of Dubai-based couple Soudi and Jamal. The account has a whopping 45 million likes and is a look at how a wealthy Dubai couple enjoys their lavish life, as the romantic pair enjoy fabulous shopping sprees, generous gifting, and trips to the salon.

While @lionlindaa shows a life of sheer glamour of a 23-year-old living and enjoying her in Dubai. The videos are spawning copycats as the TikTok population can’t seems to enough of the wild lives they lead…

“Jamal’s love language is giving gifts”

This 23-year-old housewife in Dubai video shows the carefree couple go house hunting for floating homes

“This is how much my rich Dubai husband spent on me today”

Videos of gifting, shopping, jewels and lavish spending a clogging up TikTok

Us scrolling their feeds like…

