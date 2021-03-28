د . إAEDSRر . س

The Dubai World Cup Ended With A Touching Tribute To The Late Sheikh Hamdan

The Dubai World Cup Ended With A Touching Tribute To The Late Sheikh Hamdan

The Dubai World Cup 2021 went ahead last night in subdued circumstances, an event which usually sees a packed racecourse at Meydan.

An American racehorse ran away with one of the world’s richest horse race before the venue went silent for a spectacular drone show and touching tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and brother of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. A proud moment for local horsemen, the winning horse was Godolphin stables horse and the clear winner charged ahead to nab the $12 Million purse at Meydan.

A Godolphin win, Mystic Guide stormed ahead to take the Dubai World Cup

The reactions on the ground were something else

In lieu of an afterparty, which traditionally ends the Dubai World Cup, the event came to a close with a touching tribute to keen horseman, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid who passed away on Wednesday

Watch the full race here

