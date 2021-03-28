Latest
The Dubai World Cup Ended With A Touching Tribute To The Late Sheikh Hamdan
The Dubai World Cup Ended With A Touching Tribute To The Late Sheikh Hamdan
The Dubai World Cup 2021 went ahead last night in subdued circumstances, an event which usually sees a packed racecourse at Meydan.
An American racehorse ran away with one of the world’s richest horse race before the venue went silent for a spectacular drone show and touching tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and brother of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. A proud moment for local horsemen, the winning horse was Godolphin stables horse and the clear winner charged ahead to nab the $12 Million purse at Meydan.
A Godolphin win, Mystic Guide stormed ahead to take the Dubai World Cup
Fantastic performance! Mystic Guide wins the $12m Group 1 #DubaiWorldCup at @MeydanRacing pic.twitter.com/ix3OGuAjzK
— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 27, 2021
The reactions on the ground were something else
🗣️ "𝙂𝙊 𝙊𝙉 @FrankieDettori"
Sometimes, the passion takes over 🤣
This reaction from LORD NORTH's groom during the Dubai Turf is incredible 🙌@BreedersCup alumni coming your way, @Ascot? 😜 pic.twitter.com/3bhETiz1n9
— World Horse Racing (@WHR) March 27, 2021
In lieu of an afterparty, which traditionally ends the Dubai World Cup, the event came to a close with a touching tribute to keen horseman, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid who passed away on Wednesday
The 25th running of the #DubaiWorldCup came to a close with a touching tribute in memory of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance. pic.twitter.com/xSk1WGtKCM
— Meydan Racing (@MeydanRacing) March 27, 2021
Watch the full race here
Godolphin’s Mystic Guide snatches the title of US$12-million @DubaiWorldCup at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai pic.twitter.com/6oYozvo9rC
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 27, 2021
Watch The Lovin Daily: A STUNNING Drone Show Ended The Annual Racing Event
The Lovin Daily: A STUNNING Drone Show Ended The 25th Dubai World Cup At Meydan https://t.co/JG2pVNjs1v
— Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) March 28, 2021