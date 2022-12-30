Weekend Hotlist: 8 Ways to Spend The Last Weekend Of 2022 Right

It’s finally here folks! Your very last weekend for this year and it’s no less of a celebration

This weekend will be an absolute party into 2023! So get all riled up because we’ve got you covered with all of the BEST events and activities to make your last weekend of 2022 unforgettable!

Scroll down for a mindblowing weekend ahead

8. Record-Breaking Fireworks And The Top 20 Places To Celebrate New Year’s Eve

We’re all equally psyched about the New Year that’s right around the corner, our countdown’s coming to an end very soon and you definitely want to show up at the right places at the right times for all the events to bless your New Year celebration!

This is the list that will not let you down! Click here

P.S. Stay with us, keep scrolling and you’ll be getting a surprise from us as a bonus at the end of this article

7. Start your New Year at Zabeel Park

A one-stop celebration night for everyone! Families, couples, kids, and parents come along and bring in the New Year fun and celebration to Zabeel. Expect to have the most fun at this event which includes DJ playing Desi Beats all night long for you to be grooving and dancing to, the spacious open-air venue only makes it even more enjoyable especially with the beautiful Dubai winter. You get to watch and enjoy the spectacular New Year fireworks of Dubai Frame and Burj Khalifa, and LOTS MORE!

Where? Zabeel Park Gate 3 Dubai

When? Saturday31st December

Entry fee for the park to be paid at the gate

6. Yoga and breathwork workshop in Al Qudra desert

As 2022 comes to an end, this is the perfect time to reflect and let go of anything that doesn’t serve us as we head into the new year – and set our intentions for 2023.

Where? Al Qudra Desert (exact location pin to be shared after sign-up)

When? December 30

Time? 7:30 pm

Energy exchange: 200 AED

What to bring? yoga mat/towel, warm clothes (blanket, beanie, socks, sweater), journal and pen

WhatsApp booking +971552208209

5. Dress up in Colour block for the Art fusion night’s end of the year party

This end-of-the-year party has all the hype! Every year they have a theme and this year’s theme is Colour Block Party! It’s gonna be an epic night and the perfect end to 2022 in all shades!

Where? Fogo De Chão, Dubai

When? 30th December

Time? 7 pm sharp

Dress Code? Colour Block

Register here

4. First sunset meditation of 2023 at Al Sufouh Beach

Breathe in 2023, breathe out 2022!

While we love parties, peace is just as important. Here’s how to prepare your inner being for the New Year and recharge by letting go and intention-setting. This is a whole ‘New Year New Me’ moment you need to seize and start your 2023 being all rainbows and sunshine. This is more than just meditation, it’s a chance to go deeper within yourself and learn more about protecting your peace. Practice Classical Meditation, Breathwork, Sun-gazing & Kriyas together. The best possible start to 2023!

Where? Al Sufouh Beach

When? Sunday, 1 January 2023 (Woohoo Happy New Year!)

Time? 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm

RSVP to reserve: @manishpole on Instagram

More info here

3. New Year’s Eve Party at The Irish Village

Feeling a place that’s not crowded or in the heart of Dubai? Well say less!

Welcome 2023 with a BANG at The Irish Village, Al Garhoud this New Year’s Eve. Watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks projected on the big screen. Enjoy Live Music with ACH AYE and DJ Mikey Ross while munching on their delish food and beverages.

Regular prices on food and drinks.

Where? The Irish Village, Al Garhoud

When? Saturday, 31 December

Price? AED 125 per person (inc 2 selected beverages)

2.Martin Garrix is bringing you a night of amazing energy and great music to dance to before 2023 at CocaCola Arena

The new year is just a month away and choosing how to spend the last few days can be quite a tough decision. If you’re looking to celebrate with a bang, then head on over to Coca-Cola Arena for a night of memorable beats. More deets here.

When? Friday, December 30, 2022

Price? Tickets start at 175 AED

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

All-ages welcome

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Visit Coca-Cola Arena for more info!

1. Your Ultimate Guide To New Year’s Eve Fireworks, Drone Shows & Concerts In Dubai

We love the fireworks, the spirit of the new year, the drone shows and everything else that comes along with the new year celebrations. All signed up for the full package New year experience and we’re bringing you along with us of course!

And the best part is that you get to enjoy everything without spending a dime, keep your cheer happy and your wallets happier! No strings attached

Click here for all the FREE FUN when it comes to fireworks, drone shows and MORE!