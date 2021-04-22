Team AngelWolf's Motorcycle + Sidecar Is An Initiative We Can All Get Behind

Team AngelWolf’s Motorcycle + Sidecar is an initiative for Rio, and other Angels with disabilities. They are all about Inclusive Impactivity and making sure the lives of those with disabilities, in active one. One that is inclusive. Team AngelWolf have take on MANY challenges and made it to every finish line. Although Rio is a Person of Determination, that did not stop him from completing 10,000km of racing, swimming, and biking throughout 7 years. Team AngelWolf’s mission message will reach a whole new audience and community through the Motorcycle + Sidecar

Team AngelWolf’s Motorcycle + Sidecar will safely carry Rio, his friends and Nick on a new horizon of possibilities and adventures Sidecar Motorcycling, camping, horse riding, skydiving, and scuba diving are just some of the inclusive activities Team AngelWolf want to take on. Rio and his friends who are People Of Determination, will be given an opportunity to experience independence. With reaching a wider audience, they can expand the inclusion community further.

For all of that to be possible, you can sponsor parts/sections of the motorbike project In order to spread the awareness and possibilities of inclusion further, the Motorcycle + Sidecar idea came about. They will need our help to make this initiative a reality. Team AngelWolf would appreciate the sponsorship to collect AED80,000, the price of the sidecar motorcycle. They will be alongside us on highways, alleys and across the Emirates. They will show society that anything is possible and barriers can be overcome, no matter what issues you face.