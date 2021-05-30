Team Angel Wolf's Motorbike + Sidecar Has Hit Dubai Roads

Team Angel Wolf announced a new initiative dedicated to Rio and other People of Determination. Their mission is all about making sure the lives of those individuals who have disabilities, is a life full of activities; making sure that they always feel included. Hence the motorbike!

The story behind the motorbike is simple. Team Angel Wolf know their message will be heard by a whole new audience and community through the motorbike + sidecar.

The dream became a reality when Nick and Rio took the motorbike out for a stroll around Dubai