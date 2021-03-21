Community
The UAE VS Israel Rugby Match Demonstrated Admirable Peace
Since the two countries declared peace in September 2020, the UAE and Israel have not had the opportunity to showcase that peace and tolerance. In hopes to build a stronger bond, the two countries’ national teams headed over to Dubai for a UAE vs Israel friendly rugby game.
The UAE vs Israel rugby match was a huge eye opener for what the future holds for both countries
The rugby match demonstrated peace and tolerance
The UAE Rugby Federation announced the game will take place on March 19 at Dubai Sports stadiums. This was the first ever match between the two nations.
While a friendly rugby game isn’t going to create world peace, it does tell a story. This rugby game shows both national teams coming together and illustrating to the world how to be tolerant.
