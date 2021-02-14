The UAE Has Completed 5 MILLION Vaccinations To Date

With the aim of vaccinating 100% of adults in the UAE by the end of the year, the demand on vaccinations have been at an all time high. Currently, three vaccinations are available to choose from: the American-German, Pfizer-BioNTech; China-made Sinopharm; and India-made AstraZeneca. If you’ve been wondering which to choose from, click here for the deets!

The target for the country is to vaccinate 50% of the adult population by the end of the first quarter of 2021, slowly and steadily we’re getting there.

According to Our World In Data, the total number of vaccination doses administered per 100 people in the UAE has reached 50%.

The number of doses given in the last 24 hours was 49,967, making the total of doses administered over 5 MILLION! The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) tweeted that the rate is 51.11 doses are administered per 100 people.