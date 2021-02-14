Announcements
The UAE Has Completed 5 MILLION Vaccinations To Date
With the aim of vaccinating 100% of adults in the UAE by the end of the year, the demand on vaccinations have been at an all time high. Currently, three vaccinations are available to choose from: the American-German, Pfizer-BioNTech; China-made Sinopharm; and India-made AstraZeneca. If you’ve been wondering which to choose from, click here for the deets!
The target for the country is to vaccinate 50% of the adult population by the end of the first quarter of 2021, slowly and steadily we’re getting there.
According to Our World In Data, the total number of vaccination doses administered per 100 people in the UAE has reached 50%.
The UAE is the first Arab country with lead in vaccination numbers and the second world wide, behind Israel
If you’re ready to get your jab and contribute to the UAE’s overall safety, click here to find out what documents you need to have on hand when going in for your vaccine appointment.