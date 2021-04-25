The UAE Displays The Indian Flag In Support Of Their COVID-19 Fight

COVID-19 has not been an easy journey. Individuals, families and entire countries have witnessed the battle that is the pandemic. India has broken the grave record for the highest reported new COVID-19 case in one country, tallying 312,731 cases in a 24-hour period on April 22.

The UAE suspended flights from India as their COVID cases have been increasing. After May 5, evaluations will be made to the travel bans.

Many infamous buildings across the UAE have displayed the Indian flag to show their support

Photos via P Shahid on Twitter