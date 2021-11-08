OPEN INVITE: The Lovin Dubai Padel Tennis Tournament Is Coming!

If you’re looking for a super fun way to get your 30 in, look no further!

This year, Lovin Dubai is hosting The Lovin Dubai Padel Tournament, in partnership with Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021.

How much? Completely free!

When? November 20

Where? Al Quoz

Every player will walk away with a Lovin Dubai swag bag and the winner gets FREE gym membership for an entire year! SMASHING!

We’re inviting all abilities to come to join us for a super fun Lovin day out in Al Quoz. It reallllly doesn’t matter what level you’re at, the most important part is taking part… AMIRITE?! Plus, it’s one more way to get your 30 in for Dubai Fitness Challenge. Get involved!

Pop your info into the form below and if you’re selected, you’ll get an email to firm up the deets

The important bits

Extra helpful bits!

All competitors will walk away with a Lovin Dubai swag bag

And one winner will take home FREE GYM MEMBERSHIP FOR A WHOLE YEAR!

Lovin Dubai will provide rackets/balls/water

Please wear workout gear, comfortable trainers, bring your sunnies and don’t forget your sunblock!

It’s gonna be fun, ya hear!

