Dubai Fitness Challenge Is Going Big On Padel Tennis This Year - Here's How You Can Get FREE Sessions

When we say DUBAI, you say FITNESS CHALLENGE!

Dubai… FITNESS CHALLENGE!

Dubai… FITNESS CHALLENGEEE!

The city is abuzz with the month-long sporting fiesta that’s set to have residents cranking up their fitness journeys. Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), is currently ongoing and the fifth annual event will run across Dubai until November 27.

And this year DFC is going big with padel tennis and here is everything you need to know!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Padel Cup (@dubaipadelcup)

The World Padel Academy and Dubai’s Padel clubs are hosting a month-long extravaganza for padel players and fans of the sport

Apart from the Dubai Padel Cup tournament, visitors will also get to enjoy several events and training opportunities.

Watch the world’s best players, join competitive matches or try the beginner and intermediate leagues. Alternatively, if you’re just starting out, DFC participants can book free coaching and padel clinics to brush up their tennis chops.

Learn every aspect a beginner needs to know for absolutely F-R-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Padel Cup (@dubaipadelcup)

Exhibition matches will end tomorrow with intermediate-level tournaments will run from 7-21 November, before the main Dubai Padel Cup event from 21-27 November

Throughout this time, DFC entrants can join male and female competitions during most of November.

Preliminary matches in the Dubai Padel Cup will take place at padel clubs across the city, while the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final itself will be at the World Padel Academy.

You can sign up for a FREEEE coaching and tournament entry right HEREE!

What to bring:

Suitable footwear

Padel racket

Mask

Water bottle (water stations provided)

Towel

Check out the full list of activities happening around town right, here.

