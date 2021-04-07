Dubai Food Festival
We Give You: The Burger In Dubai That Everyone's Talking About
The best place to get honest food reviews in Dubai? Facebook groups.
Facebook groups are full of people ready and waiting to give unbiased feedback on restaurants and eateries in the UAE. People reallllllly don’t hold back. So when people dish out high praise, it’s worth of attention. And recently, Facebook threads have been passing their approval for one burger in particular.
This is a city that cares a LOT about the not-so-humble burger. Each year Lovin releases a highly contentious list of the top burgers in town and there are a couple of spots that do burgers incredible well, but here’s a little gem smashing out classic burgers that you may not have heard of:
Thank us later. Without further ado, we give you the burger from MAXZI The Good Food Shop
@g.rated_food posted these mouth-watering piccies giving you a little glimpse of the happiness served up on a place
Image by @g.rated_food
They called it a ‘solid smash burger – the grilled jalapeño was a nice added touch, will be back to try the other best sellers! bacon double cheeseburger& maxzi buffalo chicken sando”
People are sharing snaps of the burger and giving their reviews
Find Maxzi The Good Shop, Al Shafar Investment Building, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, UAE
Okay, and how good does this look?!
Just passed out and woke up in burger heaven
And I’ll leave you with the icecream burgers – DROOLING.COM
You don’t need to break the bank to explore Dubai’s many wonderful hidden gems
And you don’t have the break the bank to get out and enjoy them.
Get out and explore HEAPS of hidden gems. Dubai Food Festival 2021 has put together a list of 30 of the best Hidden Gems this city has to offer… Prepare yourself, you’re ’bout to uncover serious foodie delights.
From Emirati and Indian to American and Lebanese, homegrown concepts and unique independents, save this list for your next foodie adventure!
The Ultimate Guide To Dubai Food Festival 2021
Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is BACK! Starting today and running until April 17, this year the calendar is BRIMMING with foodie experiences for you to try and culinary adventures for you to explore.
The 24-day event features 3,500 restaurants, (we kid you not!) and it’s a brilliant showcase of the incredible culinary options Dubai has to offer.
How can you join in?
This year, there’s heaps going on, including Dubai Restaurant Week, the opportunity to discover hidden gems, A-MAY-ZING food experiences, foodcations, citywide attractions and more!
