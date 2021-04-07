We Give You: The Burger In Dubai That Everyone's Talking About

The Burger In Dubai That Everyone’s Talking About The best place to get honest food reviews in Dubai? Facebook groups. Facebook groups are full of people ready and waiting to give unbiased feedback on restaurants and eateries in the UAE. People reallllllly don’t hold back. So when people dish out high praise, it’s worth of attention. And recently, Facebook threads have been passing their approval for one burger in particular. This is a city that cares a LOT about the not-so-humble burger. Each year Lovin releases a highly contentious list of the top burgers in town and there are a couple of spots that do burgers incredible well, but here’s a little gem smashing out classic burgers that you may not have heard of: Thank us later. Without further ado, we give you the burger from MAXZI The Good Food Shop

@g.rated_food posted these mouth-watering piccies giving you a little glimpse of the happiness served up on a place Image by @g.rated_food They called it a ‘solid smash burger – the grilled jalapeño was a nice added touch, will be back to try the other best sellers! bacon double cheeseburger& maxzi buffalo chicken sando”

People are sharing snaps of the burger and giving their reviews Find Maxzi The Good Shop, Al Shafar Investment Building, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, UAE

Okay, and how good does this look?!

Just passed out and woke up in burger heaven

And I’ll leave you with the icecream burgers – DROOLING.COM

