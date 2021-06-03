A Running Coach Is Voted Our Local Hero - Congrats Ghani!

Ghani Soulymane has been chosen by the people as our local hero!

The stories of Ghani spreading positivity in the community are many and when Spinneys Dubai 92 asked the public to nominate one hero, the nominations for Souley came in from far and wide.

Not only was Souley cherry-picked by HH Sheikh Hamdan, Dubai’s Crown Prince after completing an ultra-marathon a day for 30 days, but Souley is also a confirmed legend for many more reasons; with nominations praising his infectious energy, for dedicating his time towards others, for taking part in charity runs and encouraging more people to join!

Congratulations Ghani – well deserved!