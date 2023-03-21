The UAE Moon Sighting Committee 2023 Meets Tonight

The UAE moon-sighting committee 2023 is scheduled to meet today for the first time this year, following the Maghreb prayer at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to determine the commencement of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Presided over by Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, the meeting will be attended by several high-ranking officials. The Shariah courts across the country will monitor and notify the committee of any sightings, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue to gather evidence and report its findings to the Moon-Sighting Committee.

