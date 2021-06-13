Festive
Residents Are Facing A Summer Dilemma: To Travel Or Not To Travel
Schools in Dubai shut on July 1, and the end of the summer term usually marks an unofficial exodus of people leaving the UAE.
Students and teachers travel, taking their families with them, and the rest of us who have the opportunity will usually try to take a break away from the UAE during the hottest months. Last year, travel simply wasn’t an option, but this summer, it’s a little different.
Airlines are back in more regular action, announcing new routes daily and many cities have travel agreements and safe corridors in place, making quarantine-free travel possible. But is it worth it?
It’s summer 2.0, the second summer we’re living in a pandemic. Travel is possible, but we’ve seen countries open up and then shut down just as quickly. Many residents must now decide, if you’re traveling simply for a vacation, is it worth the stress and the drama? We put the question to our audience and the response is very mixed, with the majority veering towards staying put in the UAE this summer.
“Too many restrictions, so not travelling this summer” @maroof_07
We asked the Lovin audience on Instagram and Twitter, what are your plans this summer? And the reaction is a mixed bag.
@maroof_07 said there are too many restrictions to travel this summer
@back_styles said they can’t travel, they are restricted ‘due to vaccination, unfortunately’
@subha_10 said, ‘wish I could since it’s way too hot here not this year, unfortunately’
Lots of you simply answered ‘travel’ and ‘absolutely travelling,’ while others praised the opportunity to stay in the UAE. @simona.ferns commenting ‘UAE Summer this year’ and ‘staying in my beautiful home Dubai’.
What’s your plan for this summer?
At the time of publication, 53.6% said they’re staying put this summer, while 46.4% said they will travel this summer.
All the places you need to travel via Emirates right here
Are you travelling this summer? Or, is it simply easier to stick it out here in the UAE?
