Residents Are Facing A Summer Dilemma: To Travel Or Not To Travel

Schools in Dubai shut on July 1, and the end of the summer term usually marks an unofficial exodus of people leaving the UAE.

Students and teachers travel, taking their families with them, and the rest of us who have the opportunity will usually try to take a break away from the UAE during the hottest months. Last year, travel simply wasn’t an option, but this summer, it’s a little different.

Airlines are back in more regular action, announcing new routes daily and many cities have travel agreements and safe corridors in place, making quarantine-free travel possible. But is it worth it?

It’s summer 2.0, the second summer we’re living in a pandemic. Travel is possible, but we’ve seen countries open up and then shut down just as quickly. Many residents must now decide, if you’re traveling simply for a vacation, is it worth the stress and the drama? We put the question to our audience and the response is very mixed, with the majority veering towards staying put in the UAE this summer.

