Best Of Dubai
18 Great Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend
17 Great Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend
The alarms are off and the weekend is in!
You have 48 glorious hours at your fingertips and there’s plenty to do. Find the perfect iftar, explore a new burger joint, celebrate St. George’s Day or visit a Ramadan market.
Scroll for all the fun things happening in Dubai this weekend
18. Break your fast and have iftar at one of the world’s tallest hotels
This is the second year we’re facing the Holy Month of Ramadan during a pandemic, but this time, many venues are welcoming you and your loved ones to a safe environment, or alternatively packaging iftar for you to enjoy at home.
From an extensive buffet perfect for families to a great option for suhoor featuring beautiful views and shisha, and a phenomenal ‘iftar at home’ package, enjoy Iftar at Kitchen6, suhoor on the Bridgewater terrace or let the JW Marriott Marquis prepare iftar at home for you.
Iftar from AED215 – find more details here
Support the Dubai couple running Sustainable City 20 times (54km) this Saturday
Did you know, a baby gets through between 5000-6000 disposable nappies before they are potty trained? And if you switch to cloth you cut that down to just 20??
Resident Zoe Cresswell and her hubby are launching sustainable and reuseable Nappy Wear and to create awareness, they’re running Sustainable City 20 times this weekend!. Snap them running and get yourself a 20% discount @bopandbee on the day.
16. High Joint has a new home in Al Khawaneej
The burger spot that needs ZERO introduction… High Joint found a place in our hearts and its going nowhere fast so we are delighted to announced that it’s got a brand new location!
Currently, the Alkhawaneej is open by token only but on April 26 the new spot opens to the public and there will be no chill. The burger joint has been branching out recently not just by location, but by new menu additions, so if you ever needed a reason to visit, go and ask for The Waffle Waffl
15. Head to BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai ASAP and make the most of the Ramadan deal
Available during The Holy Month of Ramadan ONLY, the mega fun park has announced an all-inclusive deal! Featuring over 16 family-friendly rides, all-day buffet, Q-fast, Souvenir, and more!
You need to book this online, prices differ at the gate!
14. Gloves off! Celebrate St. Georges at McGettigan’s this Friday with a dragon dual
You’ve got to pick on! It’s Team Dragon VS Team Knight at McGettigan’s this Friday. The Irish pub is going all out to show the English how to celebrate the day!
Themed food and drinks and prizes for best dress,
How much? 3 hours of unlimited food and drinks for 249AED or opt for the premium package for 5 hours for AED399
13. Try the Bondi Burger at Oporto
Another day, another burger… Get your fix at Oporto, the Aussie joint that’s made waves since it landed at Dubai Festival City. This spot is famous Down Under with over 180 venues, and this is its first UAE spot.
Reasonably priced, burgers start at AED22, Chicken from AED22, Bowls and Salads from 23 AED and Desserts from AED15.
Order recommendation: The Bondi Burger is a TRIPLE fillet with chili. Try it not, thank us later!