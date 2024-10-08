Inspo

Lovin’ Life With Farhana Bodi: It’s Time To Meet The Real Farhana

Avatar
By
Farhana_Bodi
Lovin Life in Dubai is a content series flexing the very best of this incredible city. Every week, dive into exclusive episodes where A-Listers reveal what they love most about Dubai…

Best known for her stunning Instagram aesthetic, high-fashion brand partnerships, globe-trotting adventures, and her starring role on Dubai Bling—but who really is Farhana Bodi? She joined this week’s episode of Lovin Life in Dubai to give us an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes of her fabulous life.

Spoiler alert: It’s as glamorous as you’d expect! From cruising around in a flashy Rolls-Royce to dining at Dubai’s most Instagram-worthy spot, Brunch & Cake, Farhana is living the luxe life—just as you’d expect, and then some!

Farhana even spills some tea about her Dubai bling co-stars (DJ Bliss, Ibraheem, Safa, Loujain, Lojain, Kris Fade and Mona Kattan) while giving a sneak peek into whats to come in the next season.

Get ready for a luxe tour of Dubai with Farhana Bodi!

Watch Lovin Life in Dubai on YouTube now…

READ NEXT: 

Recommended

Lovin’ Life With Farhana Bodi: It’s Time To Meet The Real FarhanaLovin’ Life With Farhana Bodi: It’s Time To Meet The Real Farhana5 UAE Instagram Accounts All Curly-Haired People Need To Be Following5 UAE Instagram Accounts All Curly-Haired People Need To Be FollowingA Dubai Influencer Gets A Solo Video Chat With Selena GomezA Dubai Influencer Gets A Solo Video Chat With Selena Gomez

Lovin Life With Rizwan Sajan: The Surprising Morning Habit Behind His Billion-Dollar Success

Lovin Life With Ebraheem Al Samadi: The Dubai Bling Star Takes You On A Day In His Life

Post Views: 13
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service