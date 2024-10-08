Lovin’ Life With Farhana Bodi: It’s Time To Meet The Real Farhana

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Best known for her stunning Instagram aesthetic, high-fashion brand partnerships, globe-trotting adventures, and her starring role on Dubai Bling—but who really is Farhana Bodi? She joined this week’s episode of Lovin Life in Dubai to give us an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes of her fabulous life.
Spoiler alert: It’s as glamorous as you’d expect! From cruising around in a flashy Rolls-Royce to dining at Dubai’s most Instagram-worthy spot, Brunch & Cake, Farhana is living the luxe life—just as you’d expect, and then some!
Farhana even spills some tea about her Dubai bling co-stars (DJ Bliss, Ibraheem, Safa, Loujain, Lojain, Kris Fade and Mona Kattan) while giving a sneak peek into whats to come in the next season.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service