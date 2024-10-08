Lovin’ Life With Farhana Bodi: It’s Time To Meet The Real Farhana

Lovin Life in Dubai is a content series flexing the very best of this incredible city. Every week, dive into exclusive episodes where A-Listers reveal what they love most about Dubai…

Best known for her stunning Instagram aesthetic, high-fashion brand partnerships, globe-trotting adventures, and her starring role on Dubai Bling—but who really is Farhana Bodi? She joined this week’s episode of Lovin Life in Dubai to give us an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes of her fabulous life.

Spoiler alert: It’s as glamorous as you’d expect! From cruising around in a flashy Rolls-Royce to dining at Dubai’s most Instagram-worthy spot, Brunch & Cake, Farhana is living the luxe life—just as you’d expect, and then some!

Farhana even spills some tea about her Dubai bling co-stars (DJ Bliss, Ibraheem, Safa, Loujain, Lojain, Kris Fade and Mona Kattan) while giving a sneak peek into whats to come in the next season.

Get ready for a luxe tour of Dubai with Farhana Bodi!

