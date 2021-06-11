Not All Heroes Wear Capes: A Dubai Police Officer Helps A Motorist Before Friday Prayers

Picture this: you’re driving to your Friday morning prayer and your car gets stuck. Not the greatest start to one’s day. Unless you live in Dubai that is.

Yet another heroic deed by Dubai Police was caught on camera today, after one of the officers was seen helping a man replace his tyre in Sheikh Zayed Road, right before Friday prayers.

There’s never a worry when the Dubai Police is around, seriously one of the best in the world

Arabic newspaper Al Bayan took to their Instagram account to share the awesome video that has already sparked incredible praise from UAE residents.

(If not, THE best!)