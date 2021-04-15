Emirates Airline Is Trialing The IATA Travel Pass To Simplify All Your COVID Travelling Documents

The first trial was conducted on flight SQ308 with Singapore Airlines which allowed passengers the access to all their health credentials straight from their phone. Say goodbye to paper cuts, amarite?

We can all agree that travel documents are getting a little out of hand, especially when you add the COVID-19 forms. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass is on its way to making the process easier for travelers and governments alike.

Great to see that @Emirates kicked off their trial of #IATATravelPass today to help passengers easily & securely manage their travel in line with govt’s health requirements for #COVID19 .

The IATA Travel Pass app allows passengers to easily manage their government data regarding COVID-19 test results or vaccination certificates

Passengers on board the EK185 flight trialed the ‘digital passport’ to share their pre-travel COVID-19 test status. If the trial is successful and adopted in everyday travel with Emirates, this will make travel more convenient and manageable in regards to the COVID-19 documents.

The ability to process passengers’ COVID-19 relevant data for travel digitally will be the way forward. We are pleased to have been pioneers and partner with IATA in trialling this initiative in real time and soon will be launching other initiatives to further enhance our customer experience.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said.

So far the trial is being conducted on selected Emirates flights from Dubai to Barcelona and London Heathrow to Dubai. In the near future, other routes will be looked at to start trailing as well. Eligible passengers are encouraged to download the app and enroll for the digital travel pass ahead of time.

Emirates made things easier by partnering with sleect Prime Health Care labs to securely send the test results to passengers via the app. This is currently only for Dubai users. UK travellers, can as well through select Screen4 labs. In the future IATA is looking to add more registry labs for travellers’ convenience.