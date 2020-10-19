Latest
Etihad Makes History As The First Gulf Airline To Operate A Passenger Flight To Israel
Etihad will become the first airline in Gulf history to operate passenger flights to Israel.
The follows the signing of a historic peace accord, as relations between the UAE and Israel continue to normalize.
The flagship airline for Abu Dhabi announced on Twitter that it has become the first Gulf airline to operate a passenger flight to Israel adding ‘and this is only the beginning… Salam and Shalom!’.
Passenger flights will soon operate between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Israel
Today, we make history. Etihad has become the first Gulf airline to operate a passenger flight to Israel. And this is only the beginning…
Salam and Shalom! pic.twitter.com/KT66QFfqmg
— Etihad Airways (@etihad) October 19, 2020
On Sunday night, an aviation agreement between the two countries was announced by the Israeli ministry and is expected to begin within weeks
The agreement allows for 28 weekly commercial flights between Ben Gurion airport, Israel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
#BREAKING: Israel Ministry of Transportation says an aviation agreement between Israel and the UAE for 28 weekly flights between Ben Gurion Airport – Abu Dhabi and Dubai – Sky News Arabia
— حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) October 18, 2020