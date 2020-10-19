د . إAEDSRر . س

Etihad Makes History As The First Gulf Airline To Operate A Passenger Flight To Israel

Etihad will become the first airline in Gulf history to operate passenger flights to Israel.

The follows the signing of a historic peace accord, as relations between the UAE and Israel continue to normalize.

The flagship airline for Abu Dhabi announced on Twitter that it has become the first Gulf airline to operate a passenger flight to Israel adding ‘and this is only the beginning… Salam and Shalom!’.

Passenger flights will soon operate between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Israel

On Sunday night, an aviation agreement between the two countries was announced by the Israeli ministry and is expected to begin within weeks

The agreement allows for 28 weekly commercial flights between Ben Gurion airport, Israel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The official peace treaty between Israel and the UAE was signed in Washington on September 15

