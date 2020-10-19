Etihad Makes History As The First Gulf Airline To Operate A Passenger Flight To Israel

Etihad will become the first airline in Gulf history to operate passenger flights to Israel.

The follows the signing of a historic peace accord, as relations between the UAE and Israel continue to normalize.

The flagship airline for Abu Dhabi announced on Twitter that it has become the first Gulf airline to operate a passenger flight to Israel adding ‘and this is only the beginning… Salam and Shalom!’.

Passenger flights will soon operate between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Israel