Update: The Fire In Um Al Rammol Was Safely Put Out With No Casualties

A fire broke out earlier today and heavy smoke was spotted near Dubai Airport. A ceramics warehouse in Dubai’s Umm Ramool area caught fire this evening. Residents spotted the dark smoke and were concerned.

The fire has been controlled and put out in record time by 5:39pm and cooling operations were on. The fire has been labeled as minor and luckily no injuries have been reported from the fire.

The Dubai Civil Defense received the notice about the fire at approximately 4:48pm today. Fire engines from Al Rashidiya and Karama as well as ambulances were dispatched to the site as soon as possible.

Right now, Dubai is in the midst of a crypto moment. The AIBC tech summit is happening as we speak and the DMCC has launched a Crypto Center for businesses, however, Dubai has NOT created its own crypto coin.

Reports suggest that as Dubai aims to be at the forefront of smart technology it launched its very own cryptocurrency called Dubai Coin, (DBIX). Further reports suggest its starting price was $0.17 per one coin and had ‘surged 400% in a couple of days’. Again, false. There IS one exchange hosting the unverified Coin, but tech vloggers are dubbing it a scam.