Update: The Fire In Um Al Rammol Was Safely Put Out With No Casualties

A fire broke out earlier today and heavy smoke was spotted near Dubai Airport. A ceramics warehouse in Dubai’s Umm Ramool area caught fire this evening. Residents spotted the dark smoke and were concerned.

The warehouse fire reported no casualties

The fire brigade from Al Rashidiya and Karama were dispatched to site of the smoke

The Dubai Civil Defense received the notice about the fire at approximately 4:48pm today. Fire engines from Al Rashidiya and Karama as well as ambulances were dispatched to the site as soon as possible.

The fire has been controlled and put out in record time by 5:39pm and cooling operations were on. The fire has been labeled as minor and luckily no injuries have been reported from the fire.

Residents caught sight of the smoke and took to socials to figure out what’s the cause

