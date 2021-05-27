Fake News: Dubai HAS NOT Created Its Own Cryptocurrency Called Dubai Coin

Right now, Dubai is in the midst of a crypto moment. The AIBC tech summit is happening as we speak and the DMCC has launched a Crypto Center for businesses, however, Dubai has NOT created its own crypto coin.

Reports suggest that as Dubai aims to be at the forefront of smart technology it launched its very own cryptocurrency called Dubai Coin, (DBIX). Further reports suggest its starting price was $0.17 per one coin and had ‘surged 400% in a couple of days’. Again, false. There IS one exchange hosting the unverified Coin, but tech vloggers are dubbing it a scam.

It’s not hard to believe the rumours. The city is at the forefront of smart technology and the buzz for the coin coincides with the ongoing AIBC tech summit which sees key figures from emerging tech meeting in Dubai, but take note:

Dubai has NOT created its own crypto coin and leading local experts are advising you to be cautious