د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai

The First Emirati-Made Satellite Captured Dubai’s Renowned Destinations From Space

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The First Emirati-Made Satellite Captured Dubai’s Renowned Destinations From Space

Just another day living in Dubai but these innovations, achievements never fail to surprise even those of us who have seen the rise of the city through its continuing growth.

Dubai Media Office shared images of all the favorite local and tourist Dubai destinations but with a slight twist: it was captured from space AND by the first Emirati-made satellite, the KhalifaSat.

KhalifaSat shares images of a couple of Dubai destinations you may well be familiar with

Image Credits: via @dubaimediaoffice on Twitter

Really gives you a different perspective: The World Islands from atop

Burj Khalifa and its dreamy surroundings

Ain Dubai

Burj Al Arab

and of course, the Palm

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer