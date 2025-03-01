Latest

LISTEN: The First Taraweeh of Ramadan Is An Emotional Experience

Anika Eliz Baby
By

The most sacred time of the year has arrived!

Ramadan 2025 is here, and Dubai has truly outdone itself, embracing the spirit of generosity, faith, and togetherness. From the beautifully illuminated mosques to the heartfelt community iftars, the city is glowing with the essence of this holy month

It’s always a blessing to celebrate Ramadan in a country that permits religious freedom for all.

IFTAR: 17 Iftar Spots You Need To Try This Ramadan

 

Recommended

LISTEN: The First Taraweeh of Ramadan Is An Emotional ExperienceLISTEN: The First Taraweeh of Ramadan Is An Emotional ExperienceThe Ultimate Power Summit For Women Is Returning To Abu Dhabi!The Ultimate Power Summit For Women Is Returning To Abu Dhabi!WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Ways To Enjoy Your Time OffWEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Ways To Enjoy Your Time Off
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

A creator recently shared a moving video of the first Tarawih prayer, and people love it

It captured a powerful moment of devotion that touched hearts across the city, and beyond. One of the comments on the video really makes you realise what a privilege it is to be in Dubai, it said,

“Guys appreciate it , It is not self-evident, not every Muslims has the opportunity you have this experience , some are living in countries like me, where you have not even an azan and got exited because of some Ramadan lights which your Community has paid from their own Pocket.”

As the echoes of prayer fill the air, it’s a beautiful reminder that the season of blessings, reflection, and unity has officially begun. So make the best out off it and don’t take it for granted!

READ NEXT: SUHOOR: Dubai’s Top 11 Suhoor Spots to Try This Ramadan

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.

Post Views: 102
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service