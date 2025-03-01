LISTEN: The First Taraweeh of Ramadan Is An Emotional Experience

The most sacred time of the year has arrived!

Ramadan 2025 is here, and Dubai has truly outdone itself, embracing the spirit of generosity, faith, and togetherness. From the beautifully illuminated mosques to the heartfelt community iftars, the city is glowing with the essence of this holy month

It’s always a blessing to celebrate Ramadan in a country that permits religious freedom for all.

A creator recently shared a moving video of the first Tarawih prayer, and people love it

It captured a powerful moment of devotion that touched hearts across the city, and beyond. One of the comments on the video really makes you realise what a privilege it is to be in Dubai, it said,

“Guys appreciate it , It is not self-evident, not every Muslims has the opportunity you have this experience , some are living in countries like me, where you have not even an azan and got exited because of some Ramadan lights which your Community has paid from their own Pocket.”

As the echoes of prayer fill the air, it’s a beautiful reminder that the season of blessings, reflection, and unity has officially begun. So make the best out off it and don’t take it for granted!

