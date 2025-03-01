LISTEN: The First Taraweeh of Ramadan Is An Emotional Experience

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
The most sacred time of the year has arrived!
It’s always a blessing to celebrate Ramadan in a country that permits religious freedom for all.
IFTAR: 17 Iftar Spots You Need To Try This Ramadan
It captured a powerful moment of devotion that touched hearts across the city, and beyond. One of the comments on the video really makes you realise what a privilege it is to be in Dubai, it said,
“Guys appreciate it , It is not self-evident, not every Muslims has the opportunity you have this experience , some are living in countries like me, where you have not even an azan and got exited because of some Ramadan lights which your Community has paid from their own Pocket.”
As the echoes of prayer fill the air, it’s a beautiful reminder that the season of blessings, reflection, and unity has officially begun. So make the best out off it and don’t take it for granted!
