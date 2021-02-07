د . إAEDSRر . س

Guests On A Private Yacht Party Get Slapped With AED50K Fines In Dubai

Since the peak in COVID-positive cases, Dubai took the initiative to tighten the regulations once again. Capacity limits have been set and brunches were banned as of February 2.

While entertainment sectors are permitted to operate at 50% capacity, yachts are only allowed to sail for a maximum of 10 individuals. With the new regulations set in motion, the public has been warned of tougher penalties for violators.

With that said, party-goers on a yacht got slapped with AED50,000 fine for violating guidelines

Dubai Media Office shared the news on socials today. Dubai Police busted a yacht party where guests were not maintaining social distancing nor wearing masks. In cooperation with Dubai Tourism, fines of AED50,000 were issued to numerous violators. The yacht operator also had his license suspended for a month.

The maximum number of guests for private parties are capped to 10 individuals as per the new regulations.

Listen To The Lovin Daily: COVID Restrictions Are Tightening Once More Across The UAE

