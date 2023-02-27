HH Sheikh Hamdan Met The Heroic UAE Search & Rescue Team That Saved Earthquake Victims

The UAE sent a search & rescue squad to Turkey after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake shook the country. The search and rescue team, ‘Gallant Knight 2’ saved many lives including an 11-year-old and a man between his fifties and sixties from under the rubble after 120 hours!

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met the UAE search and rescue team today

I was pleased to meet the search & rescue teams of @DubaiPoliceHQ & @Dubai_Ambulance that took part in the ‘Gallant Knight 2’ operation launched by @MohamedBinZayed. Guided by Zayed’s legacy, we are always ready to extend a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/iPubtjcrZe — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 27, 2023

The UAE is committed to providing humanitarian aid to those in need in times of adversity

The team are part of the Dubai Police and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services who took part in the ‘Gallant Knight 2’ operation in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the heroic efforts of the teams from both entities who joined the UAE search and rescue crew as part of the operation to support people that were affected by the tragic earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria.

