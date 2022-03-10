HH Sheikh Mohammed Launched The Biggest Humanitarian Initiative To Donate One Billion Meals

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the One Billion Meals campaign ahead of Ramadan.

The campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) will secure food aid to vulnerable communities in 50 countries!

The One Billion Meals campaign is the biggest humanitarian initiative in the region and it’s launching ahead of Ramadan 2022

Hunger claims a child’s life every 10 seconds in a world where 25,000 people die of hunger daily, of them, 10,000 children. Over 800 million people are undernourished globally, 52 million of whom, majority women and children, live in the Middle East and North Africa.

The campaign is an expansion of the UAE’s previous Ramadan campaign 100 Million Meals, which launched in 2021

In 2021, the 100 Million Meals raised more than double its target! It secured food parcels, equivalent to 220 million meals to 47 disadvantaged countries across 4 continents. Initially, it was aiming to provide meals to 20 countries only.

And this year too, the campaign aims to provide sustainable food aid to underserved populations as part of the country’s contributions to global efforts.

“It starts at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and will continue until the goal is achieved.. 800 million people suffer from hunger around the world..Our humanity and religion encourage us to help others,” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said.