HH Sheikh Mohammed Surprises A Family During A Tour Of The Dubai Airport

Being the best does not happen overnight. It takes patience, dedication, and most importantly…consistency!

The Dubai Airport is leading by example. HH Sheikh Mohammed just visited the Airport to ensure that all operations were running smoothly. It was during this operations tour that the sweetest meet and greet happened! A video went viral showing the Ruler of Dubai surprising a family of 4 coming to Dubai for the summer.

The family was visibly excited to meet the man in person, as you can see for yourself.

“Today, The Dubai Airport maintains first place globally in international passenger traffic” 

His Highness later tweeted:

Today we monitored the progress of operations at Dubai International Airport. We began early preparations for the return of international passengers after the pandemic and now DXB maintains first place in the world in international passenger traffic. We will continue to monitor the level and quality of services in the most important national attraction the UAE has.

Truly, a visionary! Preparations for the summer travel rush have been underway for quite a while now. So if you’re travelling to and fro the Dubai airport, be assured that your travel plans are in safe hands!

