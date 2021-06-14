Latest
Humidity Shoots Up To 90% In The UAE Today
No, you didn’t forget your deodorant, that’s UAE humidity creeping down your back and she’s here to stay.
The ‘official‘ UAE summer kicked off on June 7, and today sees humidity reach a shuddering 90%.
The temperature will range between 30C and 41C but with humidity circling at 90%, it will feel like a hit you in the face, can’t believe it’s not a hairdryer, type heat.
The NCSM also reported, unsurprisingly, that it will be mostly sunny today
The LOWEST temp recorded so far today is 23.3C in Al Ain
#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 23.2°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 04:30 UAE Local time
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 14, 2021
Here are the expected highs and lows throughout the UAE
الطقس المتوقع ودرجات الحرارة العظمى والصغرى على مدن الدولة للأيام القادمة#المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #درجات_الحرارة #الرطوبة_النسبية #دولة_الإمارات_العربية_المتحدة #طقس_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/wNaq5fg8ps
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 14, 2021
The NCMS also shared a fog alert for today
#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/yHSVbAUhbR
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 13, 2021
Current emotional status
