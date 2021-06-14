Humidity Shoots Up To 90% In The UAE Today No, you didn’t forget your deodorant, that’s UAE humidity creeping down your back and she’s here to stay. The ‘official‘ UAE summer kicked off on June 7, and today sees humidity reach a shuddering 90%. The temperature will range between 30C and 41C but with humidity circling at 90%, it will feel like a hit you in the face, can’t believe it’s not a hairdryer, type heat. The NCSM also reported, unsurprisingly, that it will be mostly sunny today

The LOWEST temp recorded so far today is 23.3C in Al Ain

#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 23.2°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 04:30 UAE Local time — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 14, 2021

Here are the expected highs and lows throughout the UAE

The NCMS also shared a fog alert for today

Current emotional status

