Amazing Dubai Volunteers Delivering 86,000 Iftar Daily Across The Emirate
A clever process by Dubai authorities ensures 86,000 meals are delivered to the needy daily, throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Due to COVID-19, the usual community efforts to distribute iftar to the poor has been prohibited, however authorities came together and are working tirelessly to achieve the same goal and 1,000 volunteers are involved in this year’s project by Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department @IACADDUBAI.
The Iftar projects are scaled throughout the emirate and done in partnership with charitable institutions, gov’t entities, and over 1,000 volunteers.
Footage shows the combined work of volunteers and organisations to get 86,000 iftar delivered across Dubai daily
Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in #Dubai (@IACADDUBAI) oversees Iftar projects during the holy month of Ramadan across the emirate. 86,000 Iftar meals are distributed daily in cooperation with charitable institutions, gov’t entities, and over 1,000 volunteers. pic.twitter.com/uxD5FdvXig
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 25, 2021
Meals are being distributed across Dubai, the projects cover Silicon Oasis, Umm Hurair, Al Hamriya, Al Nahda, Hatta, Al Qusais, Al Muhaisnah, Al Quoz, Al Khawaneej and Jebel Ali
Residents praise the hard work done by all
Wow great to see such love and charity! Keep up the good work!
— Dane Truelson (@TruelsonDane) April 25, 2021
