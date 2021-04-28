Amazing Dubai Volunteers Delivering 86,000 Iftar Daily Across The Emirate

A clever process by Dubai authorities ensures 86,000 meals are delivered to the needy daily, throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Due to COVID-19, the usual community efforts to distribute iftar to the poor has been prohibited, however authorities came together and are working tirelessly to achieve the same goal and 1,000 volunteers are involved in this year’s project by Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department @IACADDUBAI.

The Iftar projects are scaled throughout the emirate and done in partnership with charitable institutions, gov’t entities, and over 1,000 volunteers.

Footage shows the combined work of volunteers and organisations to get 86,000 iftar delivered across Dubai daily