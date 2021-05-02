Fashion
Karen Wazen Tops 6 Million Followers On Instagram
Karen Wazen Tops 6 Million Followers On Instagram
The super-stylish Dubai-based ‘fluencer who constantly serves us up fashion and family fun on her page, has smashed a major milestone on the ‘gram.
The entrepreneur and mum of three shares her life on social media along with using her platforms to market her eyewear (bykarenwazen) and projects she collabs with. And her audience LOVE her. Her content is super positive, she takes on challenges with her family and it’s a constant cuteness overload when her kids join.
Congrats on 6 mill!
Karen Wazen shared this celebratory snap
Cute family alert! The Wazen’s share family content and it’s incredibly wholesome
It’s been a good week for the Lebanese star after Demi Lovato was spotted wearing her sunnies brand
It’s only Addison Rae rocking Harpers!
Literally, the Wazen family look like a family from the pages of a magazine – perfection!
Follow Karen on IG right here
Read Next: Faz3 Shared A Photo Of Dubai’s Ruler And It’s Giving All The Ramadan Feels
Dubai’s Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, just gave us all the feels after sharing a heartwarming image of his father and all the children and grandchildren of the royal Maktoum family.
In true Ramadan fashion, the family photo shows a smiling HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, sitting in what seems like a majlis with his grandchildren.