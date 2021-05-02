Karen Wazen Tops 6 Million Followers On Instagram

The super-stylish Dubai-based ‘fluencer who constantly serves us up fashion and family fun on her page, has smashed a major milestone on the ‘gram.

The entrepreneur and mum of three shares her life on social media along with using her platforms to market her eyewear (bykarenwazen) and projects she collabs with. And her audience LOVE her. Her content is super positive, she takes on challenges with her family and it’s a constant cuteness overload when her kids join.

Congrats on 6 mill!

Karen Wazen shared this celebratory snap