People Spend Millions Of Dirhams On Cosmetic Surgeries In The Region And A New Dubai Based App Was Created To Pick The Best Treatments

Today we’re joined by Rob Pye, The CEO Selfologi.

Selfologi is a health-tech startup that empowers consumers to discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments. Selfologi aim to offer consumers an unparalleled platform that informs, educates, and helps them realize their full potential.

Prior to Selfologi, Pye talks about the gap in the market in terms of being able to book cosmetic treatments and get the right answers all under one roof (or digital space, in this context)

Listen: