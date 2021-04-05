People Are Leaving Piles Of Rubbish At Al Qudra

While the weather is good you simply can’t beat an evening in the rolling sand dunes and a night under the stars. Al Qudra and Love Lakes, in particular, are super popular right now; you’d don’t need a 4X4 to get there, there are plenty of camping spots, and enjoying the sunset, one of Mother Nature’s most beautiful gifts is completely free.

Some people are enjoying Al Qudra and the surrounding lakes, and then leaving piles of rubbish behind them. Unfortunately, a few groups are ruining it for the rest of us.

I spent Friday night camping near Love Lakes. On Friday evening, the area was buzzing with cars arriving to spend the night. By 10am the following morning, the majority of cars had already moved on, but what they left behind was an astonishing amount of waste. Not only is the area a nature lover’s free retreat that’s well looked after by authorities, but it’s also a protected reserve, home to many animals who will no doubt feel the pain from this discarded trash.

The rubbish left behind at Al Qudra is a shaming mirror image for how we treat the environment