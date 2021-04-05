Latest
People Are Leaving Piles Of Rubbish At Al Qudra
While the weather is good you simply can’t beat an evening in the rolling sand dunes and a night under the stars. Al Qudra and Love Lakes, in particular, are super popular right now; you’d don’t need a 4X4 to get there, there are plenty of camping spots, and enjoying the sunset, one of Mother Nature’s most beautiful gifts is completely free.
Some people are enjoying Al Qudra and the surrounding lakes, and then leaving piles of rubbish behind them. Unfortunately, a few groups are ruining it for the rest of us.
I spent Friday night camping near Love Lakes. On Friday evening, the area was buzzing with cars arriving to spend the night. By 10am the following morning, the majority of cars had already moved on, but what they left behind was an astonishing amount of waste. Not only is the area a nature lover’s free retreat that’s well looked after by authorities, but it’s also a protected reserve, home to many animals who will no doubt feel the pain from this discarded trash.
The rubbish left behind at Al Qudra is a shaming mirror image for how we treat the environment
The manmade lakes are part of the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, in cooler months, they are extremely popular for camping and walks for nature lovers
The islands, numerous lakes and trees provide homes for many birds and insects, and on a good day, you’ll spots, flamingos, black swans and ducks. It’s 10010% worth a visit, but the trip is marred by the rubbish that’s been left behind, and the shame you feel, as there are numerous litter pickers out there in the hot sun picking it up. An exercise that shouldn’t be needed, but is it, to ensure the animals don’t feed off this waste.
A drive through this Saturday morning shows trash left by numerous groups
The area is well looked after by authorities. There are plenty of large bins dotted around, and I spotted at least 5 litter collectors picking up rubbish. It’s such a shame that their sole purpose on that morning was picking up the rubbish we left behind.
ALWAYS leave a place better than you found it.
We’ve seen countless stories recently in the UAE alone, highlighting the long-lasting effect just one piece of litter can have on the environment. What plastic is doing to marine life is shocking, and it’s hard to comprehend the thought-process for anyone who would leave this amount of rubbish in their wake.
A short note to the small few who leave rubbish behind: You wouldn’t like it if animals dropped waste in your home, so cut it out!