A Beautiful New Mosque Has Just Opened In Silicon Oasis

A beautiful new mosque has been grabbing heads in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Have you gotten the chance to see it yet?

The Sheikha Ali Mosque is now open to worshippers and is located adjacent to the Dubai Digital Park (DDP).

The stunning new mosque can accommodate up to 650 worshippers

The Sheikha Ali Mosque has a built-up area of 1,172 square meters and has both a residential and business communities around it, specifically in the Dubai Digital Park.

This space also has 60 parking spaces and five retail outlets.

You know, in case you find yourself wandering around Silicon Oasis.

There are now four mosques in the Silicon Oasis area

…and its aesthetic design definitely makes it stand out!

An aerial view of Dubai Silicon Oasis’ landscape – wow!

