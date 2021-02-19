Umm Al Quwain Police Debunks The Viral Video Of A Murder As Fake

Umm Al Quwain Police dismissed the viral video of a murder taking place in the UAE as a ‘fake,’ the Umm Al Quwain Police along with the Ministry of Interior responded to the public on Friday.

Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander in Chief od Umm Al Quwain Police, reiterated that the video was shot outside of the UAE, proving once more how falsified the clip was.

Anything that threatens the social security and stability of the UAE is subject to legal action, something Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla clarifies will take place.

Image used for illustrative purposes only via Pixabay