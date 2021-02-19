Latest
Umm Al Quwain Police Debunks The Viral Video Of A Murder As Fake
Umm Al Quwain Police dismissed the viral video of a murder taking place in the UAE as a ‘fake,’ the Umm Al Quwain Police along with the Ministry of Interior responded to the public on Friday.
Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander in Chief od Umm Al Quwain Police, reiterated that the video was shot outside of the UAE, proving once more how falsified the clip was.
Anything that threatens the social security and stability of the UAE is subject to legal action, something Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla clarifies will take place.
Image used for illustrative purposes only via Pixabay
The viral video of a murder, inititally rumored to take place in the UAE has been debunked
Legal action will be taken for those who manipulated the video
The Major General also added that the UAE police has state-of-the-art technology that is able to find whomever is manufacturing images and clips of the same nature.
Officials urge the public and social media users to stop sharing unverified information online.
