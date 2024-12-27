Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

7. This Sunday beachfront brunch is a vibe for sure Sabroso Sunday Brunch offers a vibrant Latin American grill experience with ceviches, live Colombian entertainment, and stunning beach views. It’s the perfect way to embrace the cooler months in Dubai. The brunch highlights include a Ceviche Bar featuring Dibba Bay Oysters, Salmon, and Prawn Ceviche, alongside a variety of grilled specialities like Corn-Fed Baby Chicken, Tiger Prawns, and Sea Bream. As the afternoon winds down, you can head to Caña Beach to catch breathtaking sunset views of Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah. Where? Tamoka, The Walk, JBR Recommended Layla K. Saleh On Empowerment, Social Change, And Personal Growth WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To End 2024 In The Best Way! Why This Ai Powered Speaker is The Ultimate Gift For Everyone! When? Every Sunday, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm Price? Starts at AED 349 Book now! 6. Enjoy a tropical NYE at B-Heaven by Barceló Ring in 2025 at Barceló Al Jaddaf’s restaurant and pool lounge, B-Heaven. This spot gives you the best of everything NYE: 180° skyline views, Burj Khalifa fireworks, three DJs, live entertainment, and a Mediterranean-Caribbean menu and drinks! They’ve also got outdoor seating so you can soak in this amazing weather. Where? B-Heaven by Barceló, at Barceló Al Jaddaf Hotel Price? Packages start at AED 599 for house drinks Book now for an unforgettable start to 2025! @bheavendubai 5. Explore creativity and adventure at the Hatta Winter Festival The Hatta Winter Festival invites visitors to explore creativity, fitness, and adventure against the stunning backdrop of Hatta’s mountains. Highlights include: Creatives Walk (29 Dec) : A tour for artists, photographers, and writers to capture Hatta’s beauty, in collaboration with The Creatives Shop.

: Open-air spin sessions (4 & 11 Jan) and high-intensity workouts with yoga (21 & 28 Dec) by Padel and Fitness Hub 700. Horse Riding: Scenic equestrian experiences at Yaazar Café combining nature and culture. Part of the larger Hatta Winter initiative, the festival includes cultural nights, a honey festival, and more. Accessible via RTA’s Hatta Express or internal shuttles, this is a must-visit winter destination for all. Where? Hatta Wadi Hub When? Until Jan 5, 2025 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Hatta (@visit.hatta) 4. The Hatta Culture Festival begins this week and it’s FREE for all Hatta Cultural Nights is an immersive cultural experience that celebrates the rich Emirati heritage and the unique charm of Hatta at Hatta Heritage Village. This event blends traditional crafts, heritage-filled performances, and community-driven activities to offer visitors an authentic journey into Emirati culture. Experience installations and decor inspired by Emirati crafts like Al Talli, Al Sadu, and basket weaving, bringing traditional artistry to life, enjoy captivating Emirati musical performances such as Yola, Harbiyya, and Al-Azi, complemented by the enchanting sounds of Nay and Oud players.

Indulge in a unique dining experience, explore classic car showcases, and join poetry readings under the stars. For astronomy enthusiasts, stargazing and workshops await, revealing the wonders of the night sky.

Take a guided tour of Hatta’s historic village to uncover its unique heritage, and enjoy traditional Emirati games like Al Karabi, Teela, and Al Zubout.

Families will enjoy a dedicated area with activities for kids, including clay fort building, paper burqa crafting, and a vibrant pinwheel garden installation. Where? Hatta Heritage Village When? Until Jan 1, 2025 3. The best way to spend New Year and Christmas by the beach Ring in 2025 with a magical New Year’s Eve at Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah. Gather all your friends and family to book a glamping tent from AED 1,640 and enjoy activities for all ages—archery, pottery, animal petting and a kids’ tent to keep the little ones entertained! The evening features a beach BBQ dinner, a live DJ, a bonfire for marshmallow roasting and a starlit countdown.

Book directly through the website ASAP for exclusive discounts. Don’t miss this festive family escape!

2. Bubble Planet is bringing the viral “kidulting” magic to Abu Dhabi Following its world premiere in Milan and expansion into Los Angeles, London, and Singapore, the one-and-only Bubble Planet is on its way. Unleash your inner kiddo and escape into a vibrant, whimsical world of bubbles where you can let your imagination soar. This interactive experience invites you to engage your senses as you explore fantastical landscapes and dive into imaginary metaverses packed with unique optical illusions and heaps of photo ops. It’s going to be a blast! Where? Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island When? Until Feb 20 ’25 How much? Tickets will be available for purchase at bubble-planet.com with prices starting at AED95 for adults and AED75 for children 1. Embark on a Mind-Bending Journey of Mind-Reading and Mentalism Don’t just witness the extraordinary—be a part of it! Connected by Mind2Mind, Dubai’s number one Mentalism show, is an immersive, interactive experience that will leave you questioning reality. James Harrington and Marina Liani, the mind-bending duo and Golden Buzzer winners from America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, bring their world-renowned mentalism act to Dubai for a limited time. With performances hailed as “mind-blowing” by Simon Cowell and “spectacular” by Sofia Vergara, this is a show you cannot miss. Where? Meyana Auditorium at Jumeirah Beach Hotel When? Every Friday Until Dec 27 Time? Doors open at 8 pm Book your tickets here View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mind2Mind – James & Marina (@mind2mindofficial)

