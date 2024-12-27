WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To End 2024 In The Best Way!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Sabroso Sunday Brunch offers a vibrant Latin American grill experience with ceviches, live Colombian entertainment, and stunning beach views. It’s the perfect way to embrace the cooler months in Dubai. The brunch highlights include a Ceviche Bar featuring Dibba Bay Oysters, Salmon, and Prawn Ceviche, alongside a variety of grilled specialities like Corn-Fed Baby Chicken, Tiger Prawns, and Sea Bream. As the afternoon winds down, you can head to Caña Beach to catch breathtaking sunset views of Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah.
Where? Tamoka, The Walk, JBR
When? Every Sunday, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm
Price? Starts at AED 349
Ring in 2025 at Barceló Al Jaddaf’s restaurant and pool lounge, B-Heaven. This spot gives you the best of everything NYE: 180° skyline views, Burj Khalifa fireworks, three DJs, live entertainment, and a Mediterranean-Caribbean menu and drinks! They’ve also got outdoor seating so you can soak in this amazing weather.
Where? B-Heaven by Barceló, at Barceló Al Jaddaf Hotel
Price? Packages start at AED 599 for house drinks
Book now for an unforgettable start to 2025! @bheavendubai
Hatta Cultural Nights is an immersive cultural experience that celebrates the rich Emirati heritage and the unique charm of Hatta at Hatta Heritage Village. This event blends traditional crafts, heritage-filled performances, and community-driven activities to offer visitors an authentic journey into Emirati culture.
Where? Hatta Heritage Village
When? Until Jan 1, 2025
Ring in 2025 with a magical New Year’s Eve at Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah. Gather all your friends and family to book a glamping tent from AED 1,640 and enjoy activities for all ages—archery, pottery, animal petting and a kids’ tent to keep the little ones entertained! The evening features a beach BBQ dinner, a live DJ, a bonfire for marshmallow roasting and a starlit countdown.
Following its world premiere in Milan and expansion into Los Angeles, London, and Singapore, the one-and-only Bubble Planet is on its way. Unleash your inner kiddo and escape into a vibrant, whimsical world of bubbles where you can let your imagination soar. This interactive experience invites you to engage your senses as you explore fantastical landscapes and dive into imaginary metaverses packed with unique optical illusions and heaps of photo ops. It’s going to be a blast!
Where? Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island
When? Until Feb 20 ’25
How much? Tickets will be available for purchase at bubble-planet.com with prices starting at AED95 for adults and AED75 for children
Don’t just witness the extraordinary—be a part of it! Connected by Mind2Mind, Dubai’s number one Mentalism show, is an immersive, interactive experience that will leave you questioning reality.
James Harrington and Marina Liani, the mind-bending duo and Golden Buzzer winners from America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, bring their world-renowned mentalism act to Dubai for a limited time. With performances hailed as “mind-blowing” by Simon Cowell and “spectacular” by Sofia Vergara, this is a show you cannot miss.
Where? Meyana Auditorium at Jumeirah Beach Hotel
When? Every Friday Until Dec 27
Time? Doors open at 8 pm
