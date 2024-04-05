WEEKEND HOTLIST: 14 Ways To Enjoy The Last Ramadan Weekend

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here’s a list of things you can still check out as Ramadan is coming to an end:

14. The perfect Eid gift is this new Tanishq collection

Treat yourself and your loved ones to glorious jewellery with Tanishq’s new Rifa Collection this Ramadan. This is your chance to enjoy timeless elegance and heritage intertwined into each piece! PSSST… They’ve also got sales happening throughout the entire month of Ramadan. So, grab your purses and get ready to shop! Gift of Rifa is available at all Tanishq boutiques in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, Qatar. Check out the entire collection here.

13. Scooby-Doo And The Gang Are Coming To Abu Dhabi

One of the most beloved international cartoon franchises of all time is coming to Abu Dhabi… Scooby-Doo and the meddling gang are going on a new adventure to solve a brand-new mystery brought to life with state-of-the-art technology, original music, puppetry, and so much more.

Where? Etihad Arena, Yas Island

When? April 12 – 14

Price?

Silver – AED 95

Gold – AED 145

Platinum – AED 245

VIP – AED 275

Royal – AED 295

Grab your tickets here.

12. The Big Balloon Ride is a magical ride that everybody needs to try at least once

The newly launched Big Balloon Ride offers a magical and romantic experience, suitable for all age groups, providing an opportunity for families to create cherished memories together. Each ride lasts approximately 5-7 minutes and returns to the same landing deck on the ground. The ride offers a unique floating platform experience with a spectacular 360-degree aerial view.

The Big Balloon Ride accommodates passengers of all ages, including babies who only need to be in a baby harness. It is the only balloon ride which is designed for safe wheelchair access.

Where? Kisok 3, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah

Price? Ranging from AED 10 to AED 100 for various games & activities

Reservations – info@bigballoon.ae

11. Celebrate Eid at Askim Restaurant

Askim invites food lovers to indulge in a feast for the senses amidst the iconic skyline of Downtown Dubai this Eid. Prepare your taste buds for a culinary journey featuring signature Eid dishes such as the vibrant Askim Salad, succulent Fattoush Eggplant, and a medley of hot and cold mezze including the flavorful Yalanji and Musakhan rolls. Explore the extensive Fattah selection, featuring options like Fattah Hummus, Fattah Shawarma, and Fattah chicken. For the main course, savour hearty grills, tantalizing Sea Bass, and Chicken in Lemon Sauce, expertly crafted to delight every palate.

Immerse yourself in the spirit of Eid at Askim, where love and flavor intertwine to create unforgettable memories in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant culinary scene.

Where? Downtown Dubai

Price? between AED 250 and AED 300 for two pax.

For reservations, call: 04 266 7099 and 050 982 8302.

10. Gymboree Play & Music Dubai presents a 50% discount for open gym fun this Eid

Starting from the first day of Eid until the third day, Gymboree Play & Music Dubai will open its doors to families across the city for an unforgettable experience at Open Gym. Parents can bring their little ones to explore its state-of-the-art play facilities, engage in fun-filled activities, and enjoy the festive ambience. Every child will be greeted with balloons and treats to make their visit even more delightful.

Where? Galleria Mall (Barsha) and Springs Souk

Registrations? +971 050 205 4942 or info@gymboreeclasses.ae

9. Kitty Adoption Day so you can get a new partner for life

This is the weekend that changes your life, its a long weekend so you can get familiar with your new furry baby!

Mike’s vet hosts a cat adoption day at the Garden Concept on SZR. Getting more people to come in and adopt will allow them to continue saving more cats too!

Where? Garden Concept, SZR

When? Every Saturday

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm

8. Bite into Kaak El Eid while making a difference for Gaza – your purchase supports a worthy cause

Attention visitors of City Centre Mirdif! Indulge in the delectable Kaak El Eid cookies served by the renowned Palestinian restaurant Mama’esh. Your purchase will support pediatric medical assistance for children with physical disabilities from Gaza through the Al Jalila Foundation.

When? April 5

Time? 7 pm to 12 am

Where? City Centre Mirdif

7. Seek out a new way to do some good in the community

During Ramadan, charity holds immense significance as it aligns with the spirit of giving and compassion ingrained in the holy month.

Muslims are encouraged to engage in acts of charity, known as zakat and sadaqah, to support those in need and foster a sense of community and empathy.

Here are some ways to give back to the community this Ramadan

6. Discover more about Land Day & the Palestinian identity

Be there to witness the significance of Land Day and the Palestinian identity firsthand! Engage in discussions about the importance of the Olive tree, and let each child plant their own olive tree into beautiful ceramic pots. They’ll even get to paint their pots to take home and care for. When & Where? Dubai: Saturday, April 6 at Raw Coffee Company

5. If you’re planning to spend Eid in Abu Dhabi, explore 15 different ways to make the most of your celebration

Celebrating Eid in Abu Dhabi is an unforgettable experience! In honor of Eid Al Fitr, the capital is offering an exciting lineup of 15 activities and events across the emirate. From witnessing Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema battle it out on the field to enjoying Eid entertainment at malls, it’s definitely one for the books…

Check it out here: 15 Ways To Celebrate Eid Al Fitr In Abu Dhabi!

4. Volunteer to pack and donate Iftar meals with Draw a Smile

The folks at Draw a Smile are back at preparing Iftar Meals for the blue-collar workers in Dubai this Ramadan. The awesome team at @cateringatozdubai @caterclassic led by @chefbobbykapoor make this happen every year, and you can be a part too.

Each day, they pack hot meals along with water, dates, fruit, and Laban. It costs AED 10.5 for a meal. You can purchase a meal for a worker. They also accept volunteers, text them here!

3. Get in on the donations with The Giving Family

Fadie Musallet’s The Giving Family has become a staple in the Dubai community during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It’s where people come together to volunteer; lend a helping hand to pack and distribute meals to the less fortunate.⁠

⁠

@thegivingfamily post on their stories about how you can volunteer and how many meals will be distributed daily – such an amazing way to give back.

2. This is your last chance to Watch the Ramadan Canons go off live at locations around Dubai…

This is a timeless UAE tradition that never loses its charm. As the sun sets during the Holy Month, the cannons fire, marking the moment for Muslims to break their fast. Whether huddled around the TV with a cup of water and dates or eagerly awaiting at the cannon sites with ears plugged, it’s a time of togetherness and joy. Families gather, hearts unite, and spirits soar as this cherished tradition brings communities closer with each echoing boom.

Catch them here: Ramadan Cannons Will Be Stationed At Seven Locations This Year

1. Only a few more Iftars left… choose one and make it count!

It’s that time when we focus on spreading kindness, giving back, and of course, fasting for over 8 hours a day to empathize with those in need. But hey, it’s also the perfect excuse to dive into some mouthwatering Iftar feasts in Dubai! We all know Ramadan brings in the best food.

Check out the list here: Here Are The BEST Ramadan Iftar Spots In Dubai In 2024