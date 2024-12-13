WEEKEND HOTLIST: 11 Ways To Bring In The Holiday Magic

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

11. Experience the magic of Ricky Martin live

Global music icon Ricky Martin is set to take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai on 14 December 2024, promising an unforgettable night of electrifying performances and dazzling entertainment. This highly anticipated concert is part of Ricky Martin’s much-celebrated world tour, which has been captivating audiences across the world. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist featuring some of his biggest hits, including “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,” and “Vente Pa’ Ca,” as well as new material from his latest album. Get ready for an electrifying celebration of music and dance. Prepare for an energetic performance from start to finish, with Ricky’s charismatic stage presence and high-octane energy.

Ricky Martin Live is brought to you by Blu Blood and supported by Dubai Calendar as part of Dubai Shopping Festival. Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner!

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Saturday, Dec 14

Tickets here!

10. This adorable dog-friendly family festival is a can’t miss

Feastival is a charming family festival that welcomes dogs and celebrates the joy of Christmas! Discover a vibrant Christmas market tailored for pet owners and their furry friends. Kids will enjoy bouncy castles, slides, a ball pit, a soft play area, and delicious treats like popcorn, candy floss, and ice cream.

There’s a designated ball pit for dogs and cooling pools to keep them comfortable! Dogs can enjoy off-leash fun in a small arena supervised by the Dogwalk team and their expert trainer, Jasmin Maier. Don’t miss out on the thrilling dog show featuring six entertaining classes, including Best Costume, judged by Santa Claus himself. Be sure to snap a special photo with Santa! Enjoy festive food and drinks as you take in the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, complemented by delightful carol singers and an amazing live band performance.

Where? Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club

When? Sat, Dec 14

Time? 12 pm onwards

Tickets here!

For more info, Kindly visit their website

9. Sherine Abdel-Wahab is performing live at Coca-Cola Arena

Join in for an unforgettable night with the voice of Egypt, Sherine Abdel Wahab, on December 13 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai! Get ready for a magical evening filled with an emotional performance as Sherine presents her most beloved hits, including “Ah Ya Lil,” “Sabri Qaleel,” and “Mashaa’ir.”

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Friday, Dec 13

Book your tickets now and don’t miss the chance to be part of this exceptional concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

8. Enjoy the best of Mediterranean cuisine with stunning beach views

Villamore invites guests to indulge in a chic yet relaxed shoreside experience, perfectly blending Dubai’s breathtaking views with a gourmet Mediterranean menu. Villamore promises gracious service, specially curated menu items and expertly crafted cocktails suitable for any occasion! The culinary journey at Villamore features standout Mediterranean dishes such as salmon tartare, duck confit croquets, and squid ink rice brimming with calamari and cuttlefish.

Where? Villamore, Kempinski

7. Flowwow has got your back for last-minute Secret Santa gifts

Christmas is undeniably one of the busiest times of the year! Between festive gatherings and holiday preparations, finding the perfect gifts can often fall to the last minute. This year, there’s no need to worry: Flowwow has you covered with delightful Christmas gift ideas to make your celebration even brighter! Spread joy to your family, friends, and loved ones with their carefully curated selection and stress-free delivery. These are all products by local stores right here in the city…so this is a win win situation!

They’ve got it all: from festive wreaths and tiny trees to delicious cupcakes, hamper boxes and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Check out their festive collection here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flowwow – online gifting marketplace (@flowwow)

6. San Wan Hand Pulled Noodles is back with a limited time pop up experience

Back by popular demand, San Wan Hand-Pulled Noodles is making its much-anticipated return. This time, the pop-up takes on a bold new flavour with the addition of Underneat—a dynamic collaboration with chefs Rajiv Devnani and Lendl Pereira, whose innovative culinary expertise promises a fresh twist on Chinese classics.

During the pop-up, guests can savour four standout dishes- the crispy Duck & Shrimp Pan-Fried Gyoza, Cucumber Salad with Peanut Dressing, Prawn Toast with Aburi Mayo, and the beloved Hand-Pulled Biang Biang Noodles. Each dish is crafted to showcase the authentic essence of Chinese culinary artistry and is best enjoyed in the vibrant atmosphere of the Nomad Courtyard.

As always, diners can watch chefs hand-pull the noodles on-site, making the experience both interactive and unforgettable.

Where? Nomad Day Bar Courtyard

When? December 15 to December 22

5. Don’t miss out on a chance to watch Elf The Musical: Arena Spectacular live in Abu Dhabi

Elf The Musical Arena Spectacular is a heartwarming and hilarious holiday event at Yas Island, starring the talented Jordan Conway as Buddy the Elf. Fresh from his acclaimed role as Peter Pan, Conway leads this festive production, bringing the beloved Christmas classic to life in a glorious arena setting.

Where? Etihad Arena

When? December 14 – 15

Price? Tickets start from AED 75

What are waiting for? Get into the festive spirit early & grab your tickets from etihadarena.ae

4. Jingle all the way to Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay for a festive season like no other

The holiday season is here, and if you’re looking to get into the festive spirit in style, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay is the place to be! We’re talking magical brunches, cozy stays and endless holiday fun! If this isn’t your ultimate destination for all things festive in Dubai, WHAT IS?!

3. The last weekend to see rain at the Dubai Opera

For the first time ever in the Middle East, and debuting in the UAE, Dubai Opera proudly presents the season’s most anticipated musical: “Singin’ in the Rain.” Relive the charm of Hollywood’s golden age with this spectacular stage adaptation of the iconic MGM film, set during the transition from silent films to talkies. Don’t miss this chance to see rain on stage…indoors!

Enjoy timeless classics like “Good Morning,” “Make ’em Laugh,” “Moses Supposes,” and the legendary “Singin’ in the Rain,” ensuring an evening of romance, wit, and memorable melodies.

Directed by the acclaimed West End Theatre Director Jonathan Church, with Andrew Wright’s high-energy choreography and Simon Higlett’s stunning set design, the show promises a visual and auditory feast. Experience live rain showers on stage every night, creating an atmosphere that brings the story to life.

Where? The Dubai Opera

When? Until Dec 14

Tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

2. Embark on a Mind-Bending Journey of Mind-Reading and Mentalism

Don’t just witness the extraordinary—be a part of it! Connected by Mind2Mind, Dubai’s number one Mentalism show, is an immersive, interactive experience that will leave you questioning reality.

James Harrington and Marina Liani, the mind-bending duo and Golden Buzzer winners from America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, bring their world-renowned mentalism act to Dubai for a limited time. With performances hailed as “mind-blowing” by Simon Cowell and “spectacular” by Sofia Vergara, this is a show you cannot miss.

Where? Meyana Auditorium at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

When? Every Friday Until Dec 27

Time? Doors open at 8 pm

Book your tickets here