34 Great Things To Do This Weekend In Dubai

The weekend is nigh, and as always Dubai has a mix of awesome and impactful things for you to do.

So, alert the WhatsApp crew! It’s time to ACTUALLLY make plans and make the most of those 48 beautiful hours we call the weekend.

34. Join the volunteering effort to deliver aid to Turkey & Syria *EDIT: Registration has closed because the limit of registered volunteers has been reached The “Bridges of Giving” campaign is a community volunteering initiative that will see UAE volunteers pack thousands of emergency relief kits in support of earthquake-affected communities in Turkey and Syria. When? Saturday 11 February, 2023 at 9:00 am at the South Hall – Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC) in Expo City Dubai. To learn more / volunteer, please visit volunteer.ae.

33. Take a stroll through Dubai’s favourite flea market, Discovery Gardens

This is a budget-loving second hand market much loved by the whole community. Buy & sell everything from household items, kitchenware, clothes, books, toys, just anything USED.

What? Dubai Flea Market

When? Saturday, February 11 (1-6pm)

Where? Discovery Gardens

4. Pump up the whole family with a visit to The Wonderers Kids Fest, Global Village

The Wonderers Kids Fest is back with its 8th edition at Global Village this Spring Break. If you’re looking for free fun outdoor activities, shows, and competitions, grab the whole gang and get yourselves here! ALL of your fave characters are coming to party too, including Waleef, Zoya, Ozka and Aiyah and Octonautes, Care Bears, Ben & Holly, PJ Masks, Chhota Bheem are coming for the live shows!

When? February 10 to 26, 2023, from 4 pm – 10 pm daily

Where? Global Village

3. Treat yourself to a perfect steak at The Meat Co, 2 locations

If you’re a fan of a great steak, visit the team whose focus is plating each and every cut to perfection.

The Meat Co has long been a firm favorite of Dubai residents and as other restaurants tend to come and go, the South African group has continued as a mainstay thanks to a faultless steak menu, picture-perfect views (Burj Al Arab or Burj Khalifa.. take your pick) and a jolly team to guide your restaurant experience from start to finish. From ‘super aged meat’ to a curated ‘connoisseurs collection’ you’ll understand the finer points of steak in no time!

Where? Souk Al Bahar, ⁠Souk Madinat Jumeirah⁠

2. Tuck into an unreal Sunday Roast, Caesars Palace

If you LOVE a good roast, this is a contender for one of the best in town. It’s a buffet and the selection is bar-none. Catch rays, listen to live music and dive right into a perfect Sunday afternoon thanks to a brilliant variety of meat, all of the sides you could hope for and then some (cauliflower cheese, braised red cabbage… the gang’s all here) and one quintessentially English dessert selection that might even rival your mums!

What? The Great British Carvery

Where? Bacchanal, Caesars Palace

When? Sundays, 1-4pm

1. Fly a kite with an iconic French fashion brand, Kite Beach

A kite workshop, flying school, and a kite comp… Hermès is hosting a zen-event that you’re going to want to be part of. Learn to make your own kite, practice flying scarves in the sky before dipping your toes in the sand as a DJ bangs out chill beats.​

It’s fun, it’s fashion and it’s free!

What? The Hermès Kite Festival

Where? Sunset Beach View, Jumeirah 3

Whwn? February 10 to 12. 12pm to 8pm.

