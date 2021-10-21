Zac Efron And Jessica Alba’s Dubai Movie Saga Continues With A New Mystery Thriller

Remember when everyone thought Hollywood’s biggest names Zac Efron and Jessica Alba flew out here to film a whole new action movie and it was ALL the rage?

Well, if you don’t (a bit odd, first off) but Visit Dubai and the two actors filmed what looked like a legitimate movie trailer shot all around Dubai – except it wasn’t a movie but a faux trailer to feature the city to a whole new audience and in a different light.

Just when we thought the magic of their duo was over, the two struck back again with a NEW Dubai movie trailer, this time set in a new genre: mystery. Oooh.

The saga continues with a new ‘mystery’ movie trailer

Watch one of the first ones below.

Behold, a new mystery trailer featuring Dubai hotspots like Dubai Opera and its desert

Can we see this be turned into an actual movie already?

We feel you, sis.

Everyone’s popcorns and seats are READY for a movie of this magnitude to actually be centered around the city itself

Sure, we’ve had movies filmed all around the UAE but what about one actually focused on the city or country itself?

